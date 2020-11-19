Robert Fleming

Robert H. Fleming, 78, Defiance, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, at The Laurels of Defiance.
He was born January 3, 1942, to the late Talby and Clara (Short) Fleming in Grundy, Virginia. He was a 1960 graduate of Grundy High School. Bob proudly served our country in the U.S. Marines from 1960-64. On August 17, 2017, he remarried Julie (Garcia) Fleming, who resides in Defiance. Bob worked for over 42 years in the maintenance department, and was a committeeman for several years at General Motors until his retirement in 2009. He loved talking to people, he never met a stranger and was a friend to everyone. He loved God and reading his Bible. Bob will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Julie Fleming of Defiance; and his children, Greg (Laura) Fleming of West Unity, Ohio, Lisa (Allan) Vardeman of Dayton, Ohio, Joseph (Rachel) Fleming of Defiance, Fransisco (Trina) Ybarra of West Unity, Ohio, and David Ybarra of Defiance. He also leaves behind his grandsons, Kyle and Logan Fleming, and Liam Fleming; his brothers, Teddy (Sherry) Fleming of Bryan, Gary (Katie) Fleming of Richland, Va.; and his sisters, Jean (Charlie) Daniels of Continental and Rhonda (James) Stacy of Abingdon, Va.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Paul, Bill, Doug and Larry Fleming; and his sister, Barbara Sweeny.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at Riverside Cemetery in Defiance.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
