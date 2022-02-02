Defiance — On Monday, January 31, 2022, Robert E. Fisk fulfilled his final obligation.

He was born in Cranston, Rhode Island on December 21, 1929.

He is survived by his children, Harold (Teresa) Fisk, Charles (Nanette-deceased) Fisk, Patricia (Joseph) Killion and Christine (James) Milton. He had seven grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, wife of 61 years, Elizabeth Mae Barden Fisk of Scituate, Rhode Island.

A private service was observed. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.

The family wishes to thank the many individuals from Glenn Park Senior Living Facility in Defiance who participated in his care during the duration of his stay. Each department provided many moments that were special to dad and his family.

The family requests memorial donations in honor of Robert be made to Friends of Independence Dam State Park, 27722 County Road 424, Defiance, OH, 43512. Many will remember Robert from motorless Tuesdays as he was usually the first mobility scooter leading the way.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Fisk as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

