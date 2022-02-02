Defiance — On Monday, January 31, 2022, Robert E. Fisk fulfilled his final obligation.
He was born in Cranston, Rhode Island on December 21, 1929.
He is survived by his children, Harold (Teresa) Fisk, Charles (Nanette-deceased) Fisk, Patricia (Joseph) Killion and Christine (James) Milton. He had seven grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, wife of 61 years, Elizabeth Mae Barden Fisk of Scituate, Rhode Island.
A private service was observed. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
The family wishes to thank the many individuals from Glenn Park Senior Living Facility in Defiance who participated in his care during the duration of his stay. Each department provided many moments that were special to dad and his family.
The family requests memorial donations in honor of Robert be made to Friends of Independence Dam State Park, 27722 County Road 424, Defiance, OH, 43512. Many will remember Robert from motorless Tuesdays as he was usually the first mobility scooter leading the way.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.