Robert Fett

Defiance — Robert L. Fett, 63, Defiance, passed away Monday, February 8, 2021, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
He was born August 18, 1957, to the late Louis and Marilyn (Gratz) Fett in Lima, Ohio. Bob received his bachelor's degree in science from the Defiance College, and his master's degree from St. Francis in Fort Wayne, Ind. On August 8, 1986, he married Diana (Mansfield) Fett, who survives.
Bob was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Defiance. He taught business and keyboarding classes at Ayersville High School over 35 years until his retirement in 2014. Bob was an avid golfer, and a fan of the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns. He loved watching his daughters play their sporting events, and spend time with his family and grandchildren. Bob was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be sadly missed by his family, many good friends, and colleagues.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Diana Fett of Defiance; and his four daughters, Alyssa (Kevin) Johnson of Hilliard, Ohio, Lauren (Bryn) Lehman of Defiance, Kristen (Justin) Kihn of Beavercreek, Ohio, and Olivia Fett of Defiance. He also leaves behind four grandchildren, Eloise and Emmett Johnson, and Amelia and Avery Lehman; and his sisters, Barbara (Jeff) Niemeyer of London, Ohio, Betsy (Jeff) Best of Lima, Ohio, and Brenda (Jeff) Cain of Springfield, Ohio.
All visitation and services for Bob will be private. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to The American Cancer Society. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
