Robert Ernsberger Jr.

WATERVILLE — Robert B. Ernsberger Jr., 86, Waterville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee, Ohio.
He was born November 20, 1934, to Robert and Leotta (Ball) Ernsberger in Shelby, Ohio. He was a 1952 graduate of Defiance High School. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. On February 10, 1960, he married Shirley J. Williams, who survives. Bob was the owner and operator of his own land surveying business, R.B. Ernsberger & Associates. He was a member of the American Legion in Waterville, and PLSO — Professional Land Surveyors of Ohio. He enjoyed the experience of an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking and fishing, and he loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Bob will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Shirley Ernsberger of Waterville, Ohio; his sons, Mike (Kimberly) Ernsberger of North Baltimore, Ohio, and Robin (Anita) Ernsberger of Willard, Ohio; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Carol Harris.
To honor Bob’s wishes, a private graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Defiance, with military graveside rites accorded by VFW Post 3360. Pastor Mike Hasselbring will officiate.
Memorials are suggested to The Alzheimer’s Association or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.