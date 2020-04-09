CLEVELAND — Robert S. Easley, Cleveland, formally of Defiance, passed away unexpectedly at home on April 1, 2020.
He was born May 19, 1950, to Warren H. and Jeanne R.(Sergeant) Easley, who preceded him in death. Bob graduated from Defiance High School in 1968. He was a minuteman for Defiance Fire Department from 1968-69 and 73-76. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1969-73 in Vietnam. Bob also was well known locally (and nationally) for his studies, papers, books, lectures, etc. on UFO's and related phenomenon. Bob has lived in Cleveland for several years. He was a paramedic for National Ambulance Cleveland from 1981-84, and worked at Cleveland Metals. He then worked for the County Veterans Administration for several years, then the National Veterans Administration as a veteran's service officer, and retired from that position in 2013. Bob was also a member and past president of the Vietnam Veterans of America Cleveland Chapter 15, VFW Post 1974 Cleveland and DAV Post 116.
Bob dedicated many years to helping veterans, and was instrumental in having a veteran's memorial erected in Parma, Ohio. Bob was also a lifelong Ballreich's potato chip fan!
Bob is survived by his beloved partner of several years, Helen Rhoden; brother, Michael (Carol) Easley, Tallahassee, Florida; sister, Carol (Jim) Stiles, Maumee, Ohio; and brother, Thomas (Cindy Wilhelm) Easley, Defiance.
Bob's final wishes were handled by Busch Funeral Home, Parma, Ohio. There will be a memorial service with full military honors at the Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman, Ohio, at a future date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the local Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter, VVA-PLVA Post 30, 1041 Starkweather Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44113, would be appreciated. www.buschcares.com.
