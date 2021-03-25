Robert E. Brown

Defiance — Robert Ervin Brown, 88, of Defiance, Ohio, passed away on March 22, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Paulding, Ohio on June 15, 1932, to the late Agnes (Bowsher) and Robert H. Brown. He graduated from Defiance High School.
Bob was married to the love of his life, Karen Slough, on September 27, 1952. She preceded him in death on April 20, 2020. They were married 67 years and together they raised seven sons.
After graduation, Bob joined the Navy and served for four years stationed on a destroyer escort out of San Diego during the Korean War. He returned to Defiance, enrolled at Defiance College and graduated with a degree in elementary education in 1959. He spent the next 34 years in education: 10 years at Holgate Local Schools, 3 years at Ayersville Local Schools and the last 21 years as the elementary principal at North Richland Adams Elementary. He most enjoyed working with students facing challenges because that's where he could have the biggest impact. During his career, he coached basketball, track and baseball. After retiring from education, Bob worked for WDFM radio station.
Bob was a devoted father and avid sports fan, especially of The Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and Indians. He loved going to the racetrack and casino, as well as socializing at local restaurants with all of his friends. He always looked forward to the annual shopping trip with his sons. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, VFW Post 3360, and Elks Lodge No. 147.
He enjoyed spending time with, and was very proud of, all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Robert is survived by his sister, Donna Jean Dunbar; sons Steve (Valerie) Brown, Jeff (Lisa) Brown of Defiance, Jerry (Karen) Brown, Bruce (Hayley) Brown of Angola, Indiana, Doug (Susan) Brown of Indianapolis, IN, Mike Brown of San Diego, California, and Ken (Laura) Brown of Wauseon, Ohio.
Grandchildren: Kyle (Angie), Matthew, Sarah, Tom (Mallory), Mark, Kurt, Darin, Kaylee, Corbin, Jake (Megan), Ty, Ashley, Alexa, Kenley, Landrey and Kara Brown, Leslie (Luke) Walz, Audra (James) Martin, Kelsey (Jonathan) Burke and Kimber (Brady) Prater.
Great-Grandchildren: Isabella, Michael, Caroline, Aeriel, Kobe, Julie and Adam Brown, Drew, Landon and Milo Burke, Andi and Nora Prater, and Ellery Martin.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers Carl, George and Harold Brown, and granddaughter Katlyn.
Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m., and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, Ohio. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Riverside Cemetery, with Pastor Maurice Dunn and Reverend Robert Metheny officiating. Due to the current situation, the family has chosen the graveside service out of respect of those who desire to attend and observe social distancing. A celebration of life will be held in honor of Bob and Karen in the future when state and safety protocols allow. You can also view a memorial video of Bob here.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, Trinity United Methodist Church, or to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
