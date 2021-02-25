Fort Myers, Fla. — Robert Alan "Bob" Dimock, 74, Fort Myers, Fla., passed away February 6, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family and dear friends.
Bob was born May 25, 1946, in Sherwood, Ohio, to Harvey "Bud" and Marjorie (Sohn) Dimock. He graduated from Fairview High School in 1964. Bob enlisted in the United States Air Force upon his high school graduation. His 22-year career took him all over the world, including two tours in Thailand working on B-52 bombers during the Vietnam War. He retired as a master sergeant in 1986 from Homestead AFB, Fla.
In June of 1986, Bob moved his family to Fort Myers, Fla. Fort Myers was where he met his wife, Karen. They had family and friends there. After 22 years in the USAF, Bob said he wanted jobs where he could talk to people, work regular hours and not be in charge of anything. He enjoyed working security at the airport Budget Rental Car, being "Marina Bob" at Tween Waters Inn Marina, being an air conditioning service technician at Modern Air, working security for Weiser Security, being the first custodian at Shady Oaks Community Center for the city of Fort Myers Parks and Recreation Department and a pool technician for Gully Pools.
Bob loved his dogs, boating, fishing, watching the ID channel, watching airplanes take off and land at Page Field and going out to eat.
Bob loved his family. He was married to Karen on July 25, 1981. He was very proud of both of his children and all of their accomplishments. They are both unique, intelligent and creative individuals.
After a battle with stage 4 lung cancer in 2005-06, every day was a bonus day. He was proud to watch both of his children graduate from the University of South Florida. He loved walking his daughter down the aisle to marry Drew Johannessen.
Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Ricky Lee Dimock; father, Harvey "Bud" Dimock; and sister, Diana Dimock Pinkham.
He is survived by his wife, Karen (Grantham) Dimock; children, Sam Dimock (Drew) Johannessen and Damian Dimock. He also is survived by his mother, Marjorie Beverly; sister, Pat Dimock (Jim) King; brother, Jim (Terri) Beverly; brother-law, Mark Grantham; and three grandchildren, William Clinard, Erica (Brendan) Osgood and McKenzie Clinard.
A service will be held in Sherwood, Ohio, this summer. If you so choose, donations can be made to the Gulfcoast Humane Society in Fort Myers, VFW in Sherwood, Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund or just pay it forward doing random acts of kindness.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.