CONTINENTAL — Robert J. Cross, 83, Continental, went to be with his Lord and savior at 9:18 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Center, Sylvania.
He was born August 18, 1936, in Delphos, to the late Raymond A. and Hilda (Boehmer) Cross. On September 14, 1957, he married Carolyn Shafer, she survives in Continental.
Robert is survived by his children, Michael (Kathy Lohr) Cross of Harrison Township, Mich., Lisa (Ted) Hipple of Grove City, Teresa (Dan) Lynn of Palm Harbor, Fla., and Mindy Cross of Toledo; five grandchildren, Sarah Hipple, Nicholas Cross, Caris Cross, Jacob Lynn and Ethan Lynn; a brother, Harry Cross of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; two sisters, Lois Murzynski of Temperence, Mich., and Marge (Ralph) Kaverman of Delphos; and a sister-in-law, Sue Cross of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by four brothers, Norm Cross, Bill (Phyllis) Cross, Raymond (Dorothy) Cross and Pat (Janice) Cross; a sister, Colleen (Omer) Calvelage; a sister-in-law, Lois Mae Cross; and a brother-in-law, Gene Murzynski.
Robert was a supervisor at Johns Manville for 38 years and also a farmer. He was an Air Force veteran serving in the 622nd Air Refueling Squad.
Funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Continental, with Father Mark Hoying officiating. Burial will follow in Monroe Cemetery, with military rights by the Continental American Legion. Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental, and one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church building fund. Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.