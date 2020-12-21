Robert 'Cowboy' Sailer

HICKSVILLE — Robert G. “Cowboy” Sailer, 74, Hicksville, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020, at SKLD-Bryan Center, Bryan.
Cowboy was born December 24, 1945, in Mark Center, Ohio, the son of the late Rollie and Valene (Caryer) Sailer. He was a 1963 graduate of Fairview High School. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam era. Cowboy married Mary L. “Cricket” Smith on February 1, 1969, in Clintwood, Virginia and she survives. He worked at ARO Corp, later becoming Ingersoll Rand, as a wash rack operator for 35 years. Along with his wife, Cowboy attended Mark Center UMC. He was a member of the Bryan Eagles Aerie 2233, Hicksville Eagles Aerie 2556, Hicksville American Legion Post 223 and Bryan AMVETS Post 54. Cowboy was a loving husband, dad and G-pa. He cherished his time he spent with his family and especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan, NASCAR fan and could always be found supporting Hicksville Aces sports teams.
Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Mary “Cricket” Sailer of Hicksville; five children, Rick Sailer of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Ronald Gasser of Fremont, Indiana, Keith (Jessie) Sailer of Henderson, Nevada, Diane (Mark) Pease of Mark Center, Ohio, and Bobby (Krystal) Sailer of Pioneer; 21 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and brother, Ken Sailer of Hicksville, Ohio.
Cowboy was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ellen Sailer; brother, Bud Sailer; and dog, Baby.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, private services will be held. Interment will be made in Forest Home Cemetery, Hicksville. Arrangements in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville.
The family asks those remembering Cowboy to make memorial contributions to the Hicksville Athletic Booster, c/o Hicksville High School, 958 East High Street, Hicksville, Ohio 43526
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
