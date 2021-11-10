Robert Casper

Oakwood — Robert S. Casper, 59, of Oakwood, died at 4:45 a.m., Monday, November 8, 2021, at his residence.
He was born July 20, 1962, in Paulding to the late John and Juel (Blair) Casper. On July 19, 1993, he married Rita Pike. She survives in Oakwood.
Other survivors include a daughter: Bobbie Jo Ladd of Toledo; four step-children: Tammy (Mark) Hernandez of Defiance, Angel (Adam) Hibbard of Paulding, Lisa Mohr of Defiance and Jerry (Tracy) Caperton Jr. of Milford; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three siblings: John (Bev) Casper of Defiance, Elizabeth Rhodes of Sherwood and Stachie Hankinson of Ceil.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Walter Casper.
Robert was a gentleman that loved the outdoors and everything it entailed. He enjoyed the casual hikes through nature, while taking photos of wildlife, attending to the garden and fishing every chance he got. He loved playing with his grandkids, listening to his favorite band AC/DC and eating his favorite chicken meals. He had a big heart and was always willing to help anyone. He will be missed every day.
Funeral service will be begin at 3 p.m., Friday, November 12, 2021, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood, with Pastor Rick Snyder officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery, Paulding. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. Friday until the time of service at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood.
Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
