Archbold — Robert Charles Tadsen, 77, of Archbold, Ohio, passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021, at Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, Ohio.
He was born on March 16, 1944, to Luther and Virginia (Rauth) Tadsen in Toledo, Ohio. He attended Slocum Elementary School and graduated from Defiance High School in 1962. On July 10, 1971, he married Janet Rinehart. He graduated from Defiance College then taught chemistry and math at Ayersville Local School, Maumee High School and The University of Toledo. He enjoyed learning and attended classes at Michigan State University, Bowling Green State University, UT and the University of Wyoming where he received a Masters Degree. Bob enjoyed beekeeping and collecting model trains.
Bob is survived by his loving wife Janet Tadsen of Archbold, daughter, Maya Tadsen of Chicago, Illinois, and brother, Jim Tadsen of Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Services for Bob will be private. Burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery, Defiance.
Please consider a memorial donation in Bob's name to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, UNICEF or any scholarship fund because Bob cared deeply for helping, encouraging, educating and advising students.
Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
