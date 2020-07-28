Robert 'Bob' Wieland

BRYAN — Robert R. “Bob” Wieland, 77, Bryan, a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, returned to his heavenly home, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at SKLD – Bryan Center, Bryan, Ohio, where he was a resident the past year.
Bob was born September 24, 1942, in Wauseon, Ohio, the son of Dennis R. and Lorene A. (Walsh) Wieland, He was a 1960 graduate of Stryker High School. Bob was blessed with a loving family. He married his best friend, Goldie A. Shindledecker, on May 11, 1962. Bob is survived by his wife of 57 years, Goldie; three children, Lynn (Theresa) Wieland, Laura (Andrew) Morr and Mathew (Jennifer) Wieland; grandchildren, Andrew (Laura) Wieland, Austin (Meaghan) Wieland, Evan (Allison Weber) Morr, Ian (Aarika Alabata) Morr, Kirsten (Ryan) Unger and Hannah Wieland, Second Lt. U.S. Army; two great-granddaughters, Ryann and Claire Wieland; two foreign exchange daughters, Sylvia Jiminez-Howes of Mexico City, Mexico, and Megan (Russ) Ingels of Sydney, Australia; one foreign exchange granddaughter, Elsie Morkeh of Accra, Ghana. He also is survived by his mother, Lorene of Evansport; one sister, Dolores Franzdorf; three brothers, Roger Wieland, Denver (Joyce) Wieland and Michael (Ruth) Wieland; brothers-in-law, Louis Shindledecker and Pete (Deb) Shindledecker; and one sister-in-law, Linda Tennison.
He was preceded in death by his dad; one grandson, Weston Morr; and one brother-in-law, Paul Franzdorf.
Bob was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church. He retired in 2006 from the ARO Corporation in Bryan, after 44 years of service as a machinist. He was a master at repairing all thing, AKA “Bob Jobs”! Along with his ability to fix most anything, he never threw anything away; hence, the family now has a garage full of a heck of a lot of stuff that we don’t know what to do with!
Bob enjoyed many things — he loved to compete and spend time with family and friends. One of his greatest joys was spending time at the lake cottage, driving the boats and teaching all to enjoy water sports and fishing. He also loved billiards, and was an accomplished bowler, having been inducted into the Bryan Men’s Bowling Hall of Fame. He traveled extensively, visiting multiple countries, and spent time with friends all over the world. While many would say Bob was a man of few words, he was an exceptional problem solver, a great listener, and a great teacher of life’s lessons. When he spoke, you needed to listen.
His greatest love was his family and making memories with them. Most that knew him will remember him sharing photos and boasting about his family. Unfortunately, Alzheimer’s disease caused the loss of many memories, but his family has them to cherish. He was a kind, loving, humble, quick witted and generous man, who will be missed dearly.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held Sunday, August 9, 2020, from 1-3 p.m. in the Bryan Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2233, downstairs banquet room, please use Maple Street entrance. Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and the family has requested that you wear a mask to prevent the spread of the virus. All are welcome to attend and share memories of Bob and his impact on your life.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial contributions to be made to SKLD – Bryan Center, 1104 Wesley Avenue, Bryan, Ohio 43506; Elara Caring Hospice, 3452 Executive Parkway, Toledo, Ohio 43606; or a charity of their choice. To plant a tree in memory of Robert R. “Bob” Wieland, please visit the funeral home tribute store.
During this time of limited movement, those wishing to express their condolences may send them to the family at the website at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
