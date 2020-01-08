DESHLER — Robert “Bob” Van Scoyoc, 91, Deshler, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay. Arrangements are being handled by Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler.

Service information

Jan 10
Visitation
Friday, January 10, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home
133 East Maple Street
Deshler, OH 43516
Jan 10
Visitation
Friday, January 10, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home
133 East Maple Street
Deshler, OH 43516
Jan 11
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 11, 2020
11:00AM
Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home
133 East Maple Street
Deshler, OH 43516
