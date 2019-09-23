Robert E. “Bob” Shock Jr. passed away Friday, September 20, 2019, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice , surrounded by his family, after a brief illness.
He was born November 8, 1935, to Robert E. Sr. and Ocie (Steel) Shock in Defiance, Ohio. He married Beverly V. Eblin on September 21, 1957. She preceded him in death in 1989.
Bob and Bev had five children, Anita (Mark) Heilman, Robert (Julie) Shock III, Leann (Doug) Gerken, Beverly Jean (Joe) Hancock and Korene (Allen) Mansfield. He was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by an infant brother, Gene; and sister, Mary Louise Lambert of Ney, Ohio. In 1991, Bob married Kathy Knight, and she preceded him in death in 2010. Also surviving is a special companion, Joanne Bonnett of Defiance.
Bob served in the U.S. Army. Just out of the army, Bob worked as a shoe repairman. He then entered his life of service as a policeman, and his career spanned 30 years with the Defiance Police Department, starting as a meter reader and retiring as chief of police in 1991.
Bob lived in Ohio, Texas and Wyoming in retirement years and enjoyed his hobbies of horsemanship, blacksmithing, silversmithing, jewelry making and photography. In the early 1980s, Bob became a pilot and shared that love of flying with Bev as she became a pilot too. Also, Bob was an auctioneer for many years and an accomplished ballroom dancer. One of the most meaningful things he did was portraying Santa Claus, bringing joy to many children and even more joy to himself.
His lifelong passion was supporting AuGlaize Village, where he was the blacksmith for many years. Bob was a lifelong member of the VFW, Fraternal Order of Police, Northwest Ohio Blacksmiths and morning Liar’s Club at McDonald’s north.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 24, from 2-8 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home with services at the Defiance Church of the Brethren, Wednesday, September 25, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Sherman Cemetery with military honors accorded by VFW 3360.
Memorials are suggested to AuGlaize Village. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
