Robert 'Bob' Shaffer

PAULDING — Robert Lee “Bob” Shaffer, 72, died peacefully Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at home with his wife by his side.
He was born August 11, 1948, to Lloyd Shaffer and Grace (Adams) Thrasher. Bob was a 1966 graduate of Oakwood High School and then served his country from 1968-74 in the United States Army as an 11E, tank crewman gunner, ending his service with the rank of E-4 specialist. On June 27, 1970, he married Marcia Lynn Stahl, who survives. Bob was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes football team and enjoyed watching NASCAR and listening to Bob and Tom in the morning. Bob’s greatest enjoyment was supporting his family and being with his grandkids. He was their biggest fan at their sporting events, extracurricular activities, and graduation. He enjoyed being a great Dad, Grandpa, and Great-Grandpa. He also enjoyed sharing stories and a beer with his siblings, sons-in-law and friends who knew him as “Rockin Bob” or “Gipper.”
Survivors include three daughters, Regina (Jeff) Caton of Columbus Grove, Ohio, Monica (Joe) Kelsey of Woodburn, Indiana, and Mindy (Dave) Wenzlick of Payne, Ohio; 11 grandchildren, Allyssa Tysen, Alec Gladwell, JJ Steinmetz, Devin (Abbie) Wenzlick, Alexis Kelsey, Cameron Caton, Mackenzie Caton, Abby Gladwell, Libby Wenzlick, Cooper Wenzlick and Gabe Wenzlick; one great-grandchild, Juliet Wenzlick; and siblings, Donna Jean Aldrich, Sue (Dick) Carnahan and Harold (Lori) Shaffer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Robert Lee Shaffer Jr.; and one brother, Roger Shaffer.
We will be having a celebration of life Saturday, January 16, 2021. Family and friends are welcome to attend from 1-5 p.m. at the Woodburn Community Center, located at 22731 Main Street in Woodburn, Ind.
Memorial contributions can be made to his favorite charity, the Safe Haven Baby Box Foundation at www.SHBB.org.
