HAMLER — Robert “Bob” Cavanaugh, 89, rural Hamler, Ohio, passed away Sunday night, October 20, 2019, at The Meadows of Leipsic.
He was born February 25, 1930, in Hamler, Ohio, to the late Philip and Rose (Dibling) Cavanaugh. Robert was a 1948 graduate of Hamler High School. On June 25, 1952, he married Clara Schroeder and she preceded him in death on February 10, 2019.
Robert also worked years as a skilled carpenter at O.H. Materials of Findlay, Ohio. He was a faithful member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Hamler, Ohio, and the church’s Disciples of Christ. He will be remembered for building furniture and handcrafted items for them.
He is survived by his children, Steven (Joyce) Cavanaugh, Christine (Timothy) Smith and Shelly (Tony) Bendele; five grandchildren, Ashlee Smith, Amber (Christian) Clasper, Nicholas Smith, Andrew Bendele, and Aimee Bendele; three great-grandchildren, Payton, Lily and Violet Bendele; sisters, Madonna Alt and Mary Margaret Sheets; and brother, Patrick Cavanaugh.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Diane Cavanaugh; grandson, Adam Bendele; sisters, Catherine Veronica Foos and Teresa Panning; and brothers, Anthony, Philip Michael and Terrance Cavanaugh.
A funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Hamler, Ohio. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Thursday at Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler, Ohio, with a Rosary service at 7:30 p.m.
The family suggests memorials to St. Paul Catholic Church or Putnam County Hospice. www.feehanrodenbergerfuneralhome.com
