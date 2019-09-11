Robert Bayliss

Robert W. Bayliss, 94, Defiance, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
He was born June 7, 1925, to the late Harry and Cora (Mast) Bayliss in Delaware Township, Ohio. Robert proudly served our country in the U.S. Army Air Force during World War II. In 1953, he married Grace (Steffel) Bayliss, who preceded him in death on December 19, 2008.
Robert worked at Aro Corp., Fisher Auto Service, Zeller’s, Maumee Valley Vending and General Motors in Defiance for many years until his retirement in 1987. He was a member of Elks Lodge 147 and VFW Post 3360 in Defiance.
Robert is survived by his daughter, Linda Lemble of Toledo, Ohio.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Grace Bayliss; brothers, Richard Bayliss, Donald Bayliss and Lester Bayliss; and sisters, Goldie Weber and Hazel Gallagher.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Funeral services will follow at noon at the funeral home, with Bruce Mohley officiating. Entombment will follow the service at Riverview Memory Gardens mausoleum, with military honors accorded by VFW Post 3360.
Memorials are suggested to CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
