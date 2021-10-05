OAKWOOD — Robert Baldwin, O.F.S., 77, of Oakwood, died at 7:24 p.m. Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Mercy Defiance Hospital.
He was born November 1, 1943, in Bonne Terra, Missouri, to Delanie and Arlene (Richardson) Baldwin. On June 26, 1965, he married Jacquelyn “Jackie” Geddings. She survives in Oakwood.
Other survivors include three children: Steven (Karen) Baldwin of Louisville, Kentucky, Bradley (Sherry) Baldwin of Defiance and Anthony (Lisa) Baldwin of Ottawa Lake, Michigan; twenty-four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and one on the way; a brother, Gary (Judy) Baldwin of Napoleon, and a brother-in-law, Roger Bradford of Oakwood.
He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer Hill and a sister, Barbara Baldwin Bradford.
As a teenager, Robert worked at the Oakwood Roller Rink. He retired from General Motors, Defiance. He was a member of UAW Local 211 and Third Degree Knights of Columbus Council 1039, Defiance. He was a Cubmaster for Pack 19 and a little league coach when his sons were young. Robert was also a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Continental, where he was a greeter. He also belonged to the Third Order of the Franciscans.
Funeral mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 7, 2021, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Continental with Father Mark Hoying officiating. Burial will follow at St. Barbara’s Cemetery, Cloverdale. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood.
Memorial donations may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Continental.
Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com
