Robert Baker

Holgate — Bob was born June 20, 1928, to Elmer and Laurena (Zachrich) Baker in the same house that he lived in all his life. He had three brothers and two sisters: Arthur (Florence) Baker, Erma (William) Schliesser, Arnold (Gladys) Baker, Lester (Marilyn) Baker and Leora (Fred) Helmke.
He graduated from Holgate High School in 1946. In 1950, he met, and married, the love of his life. Bob married Gladys Sanford on January 8, 1950, in St. Stephen Lutheran Church South Ridge - Defiance, Ohio. To that union he added 8 children: Nancy (Dan) Gerken, Luke (Kim) Baker, Beverly (James) Junge, Samuel (Nancy) Baker, Timothy Baker, Stephen (Paula) Baker, Philip (Rolande) Baker and Amy Dimmer.
God and Bob's family came first in his life. He was a lifetime member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church and served several leadership positions there, including as a Sunday School teacher that children adored.
Bob taught his children and grandchildren how to work hard, play fair, and treat others with respect. Yet, he also showed them how to hunt, fish, shoot guns, swim, play, and have great fun. He was an awesome, and animated storyteller to family and friends alike. He had spectacular story character development skills, while also developing character in his listeners.
Bob loved farming and the farm where he lived and died. He grew field crops, grains, dairy, livestock, and animals of all types. Besides farming, he also worked as a land improvement contractor for 30+ years, helping to increase innumerable acres of productivity in local Henry Co. communities, plus surrounding counties.
In 2009, Bob was inducted into the Henry Co. Agricultural Hall of Fame. He was a member of Milk Marketing, Inc. and the Land Contractor Association.
He was the proud recipient of the Outstanding Service Award from the Holgate Local Schools for 1969-70. He was an involved, and active member of the H.H.S. Band Boosters and PTA, serving as President of both organizations.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, four siblings, his son Stephen, and son-in-law James. He is survived by his wife Gladys, seven children, 17 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, plus continuing future additions to his family and legacy.
"Be thou faithful unto death, and I will give thee a crown of life." Revelation 2:10
Friends will be received in the Zachrich Family Funeral Home, Holgate, on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. and one hour before the church service. Bob's funeral service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Defiance with the Reverend William Stottlemyer officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Contributions in Bob's memory can be made to Henry County South Joint Ambulance District, Hospice of Putnam County, Visiting Angels or Pleasant Township Volunteer Fire Department. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.
