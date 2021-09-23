Defiance — A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021, from 4-7:30 p.m. at VFW Post 3360 in Defiance for Robert and Karen Brown. Fellowship and dinner will be provided during the celebration.
To plant a tree in memory of Karen Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
