Robert F. Alexander, 49, Defiance, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020, at his residence in Defiance.
He was born July 19, 1970, to Frank and Antha (Cline) Alexander in Defiance, Ohio. Robert proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy Sea Bees from 1989-94. He worked in the maintenance department at Sauder Woodworking, Archbold Container and Johns Manville. He enjoyed listening to country music.
Robert will be sadly missed by his mother, Ann Deming of Oakwood; and his daughters, Miranda (Jonathan) Rosebrook of Napoleon, and Taylor Alexander of Napoleon. He also leaves behind three grandchildren, Jace, Uriah, and June; his brother, Eric Alexander of Hicksville; and sister, April (John) Deyarmond of Pioneer, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Alexander.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Pastor Larry Kennedy officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.