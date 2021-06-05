Maumee — Rita Marie Oedy, 95, (née Schroeder) of Genesis Village in Toledo, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
Rita was the beloved wife of the late Clifton B. Oedy; daughter of her deceased parents, Vincent and Anne Schroeder; sister of Cleo (deceased) (Kathleen) Schroeder, Leona (Charles) Korte, Harold (deceased) (Fannie) Schroeder, Norman (Marilyn) Schroeder, Ottie (Rita) Schroeder, and Leon (Karen) Schroeder; loving mother of Jim (Cheryl) Oedy, Roger (Nancy) Oedy, Gary (Barb) Oedy, Shirlee (Greg) Curfman, Sharon (Doug) Michaelis, Deb (Doug) Desgrange, and John (Noelle) Oedy.
Rita loved her family and prided herself on knowing the names of all of her 22 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren. Rita was a master gardener, architect, interior decorator, and business partner with her husband of over 50 years. Together, Cliff and Rita developed and ran several businesses including the Holgate Dairy Bar and Restaurant, and their construction business where they designed and built hundreds of homes. She owned a ceramic business and taught classes there. Rita was also an avid music enthusiast who played the drums in an all-girls band in the 40s that traveled from town to town on a flatbed truck and sold records after their performances. Even in her 90s, she still maintained her gifts and enthusiasm for art, painting, ceramics, music, and floral design. She loved going to bingo games, Bible study groups, church services, music concerts, and working in the garden. Rita spent the last seven years of her life enriching the lives of other seniors at Genesis Village.
Rita often spoke of reuniting with her husband and the Lord in her eternal resting place. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 12 at 11 a.m. at Zachrich Family Funeral Home, 114 William Street, Holgate, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, we would encourage you to make a donation to the Genesis Village Life Enrichment program.
