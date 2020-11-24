Rita Kratzer

Rita Mae Kratzer, 91, Defiance, mother and grandmother, went peacefully to be with the Lord and reunited with her soulmate of 61 years, Lowell “Bud” W. Krazter, early on the morning of November 23, 2020.
She was born September 18, 1929, in Defiance, Ohio. Rita is survived by her five children, Keith (Karen) Kratzer of Defiance, Deb (Jim) Burkhart of Holgate, Diane (Jack) Wahl of Defiance, Kurt (Robin) Kratzer of Lebanon, Tenn., and Dot (Russ) Shetler of Troy. Rita’s abundant hugs and kisses, homemade cocoa drops, and generous heart will be missed by 17 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Anna and Raymond Batt; brothers, Gerald and Roger Batt; and sisters, Geraldine French, Agnes Cowle and Marie Lero. Also preceding her in death was angel and great-granddaughter, Molly Dickinson.
A long resident of Ayersville, Rita graduated from Defiance High School. On July 15, 1950, Rita married Lowell and started a family that would grow to be her most prized possession. Rita attended St. Paul’s United Methodist Church where she ran the food pantry, and was most recently a faithful member of Ayersville United Methodist Church. She was active with the Village Quilters at Sauder Village Living History & Museum Farm, and the Ayersville UMW. Rita enjoyed making noodles on any given day with her fellow church members. She had an incredible talent for sewing that was enjoyed by family and friends alike. When she wasn’t busy making quilted bears for those she loved, she made blankets for the Crisis Pregnancy Center.
While raising her young family, Rita could often be found serving as a pitcher for the neighborhood ballgames, pulling a willing grandchild in the wagon to Dee & Gee’s for ice cream, or encouraging a race or a roll down the backyard grass hill. Rita and Bud enjoyed many vacations together exploring the countryside along with their dear friends, Carol and Dan Pahl. Following the passing of her beloved Bud in 2011, Rita became a proud resident at the GlennPark Senior Living Community. Not a day went by that Rita did not miss Bud dearly. Rita passed her time playing bingo and Wii bowling with the “GlennPark Bowling Stones.” She came to think of and love the staff at GlennPark as part of her family.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rita’s family will celebrate her well-lived life, together and privately, on Wednesday, November 25, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Rita’s final resting place will be the Ayersville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests gifts in memory of Rita to Ayersville UMC, 27728 Ayersville Pleasant Bend Road, Defiance, Ohio 43512; or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
