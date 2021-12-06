Rita Huebner

Defiance — Rita C. Huebner, 78, of Sherwood, passed away unexpectedly at home on December 2, 2021.
She was born on November 7, 1943, to Daniel and Beatrice (Fisher) Singer in Sherwood, Ohio. She was a 1963 graduate of the St. Francis Convent. On June 26, 1965, she married James Huebner who survives.
Rita drove bus for Quadco Rehab Center for 23 years and then Central Local Schools until her retirement. She was a member of St. Isidore-The Bend Catholic Church; the Altar Rosary Society; Catholic Ladies of Columbia; she volunteered with the Red Cross and she was an active Adoration Chapel participant. Rita's life centered around her family and friends. She showed her love in many ways. Whether she was cooking up an elaborate meal to feed everyone or buying gifts she thought someone would like. She always wanted to feel she was contributing something positive to the lives of those around her. She left an indelible impression on many lives.
Rita enjoyed playing cards, literally for hours on end, either in person or on her Kindle. She loved making Rosaries which she learned to do from her mother, Bea. She was always making crafts of all kinds and enjoyed camping and throwing horseshoes and she was good at horseshoes back in the day. She had an ornery sense of humor that sometimes surprised us all. She was never afraid to speak her mind and her strong will sometimes made life with her a challenge but she never left you feeling unloved. She and her family have hosted over 20 exchange students from various countries around the world and many are still very close members of the family.
Rita is survived by her loving spouse of 56 years, Jim; daughters, Joann Reed of Sherwood, Ohio; Barb (Brenda) Huebner of Columbus, Ohio; Anita (Nathan) Simonis of Alexandria, Ohio, and a son, David Huebner of Tampa, Florida. Left behind also to cherish her memory are her four grandchildren; LCpl Nicholas (Marissa) Reed, Karlee Reed, Evan and Willa Simonis; and her great-grandson, Reagan Reed. Her exchange students, Ivanildo (Fernanda) Holanda of Brazil, Doris (Norbert) Ernst of Germany, Heike Menhorn of Germany, Sib (Felix) Schlatter of Switzerland, and Nacho Otero Valeta of Spain to name a few. Rita is also survived by her two brothers, Dan (Bennette) Singer of Sherwood, Ohio, and Al (Jo Ellen) Singer of Ney, Ohio. Nieces, Cindy, Becky and Erica and nephews, Scott and Adam.
She was preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter, Kassandra Raymer, brother, Jim Singer and nephew, James.
Visitation will be held Friday, December 10, 2021, from 2-4 p.m. and also 6-8 p.m. with rosary service at 2 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home, Inc., Defiance, Ohio. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the St. Isidore Catholic Church-Delaware Bend with Fathers Melwin Dsouza and Anthony Batt officiating.
Burial will take place in the St. Stephens Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Sisters of St. Francis. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
