SHERWOOD — Rita Roseann (Hanna) Carter, 61, Sherwood, Ohio, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021, at Brookview Healthcare Center, Defiance.
Rita was born January 31, 1959, in Hicksville, Ohio, the daughter of late Eugene A. and Martha (Fackler) Hanna. She was a 1979 graduate of Napoleon High School. Rita married Ron E. Carter on October 10, 2018, in Paulding, Ohio, and he survives. She worked at CRSI as a caregiver and previously was a cook at The Laurels of Defiance and a general laborer at E.A. Hanna Construction. Rita was a member of Riverside Christian, Antwerp. She had a love for animals and would do anything to help someone. In her free time, Rita enjoyed reading, knitting and crafting.
Surviving are her husband, Ron E. Carter of Sherwood; chosen children, Annetta (Tyson) Belding; chosen granddaughter, Trinity Belding; five stepchildren, David E. Carter, Daniel L. Carter, Anna (Bill) Eckart, April Cendes, and Terry A. (Lisa) Carter; and sister, Theresa K. Hanna.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents; twin infant children, Eugene Jackson Hanna and Martha Phanny Hanna; and sister, Martha-Gene Hanna.
Due to the pandemic, there will be no visitation or services for Rita R. Carter. The family will be holding a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 230 East Elm Street, Sherwood.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks those remembering Rita to make memorial contributions to the family to be used to bless a treasured neighbor.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
