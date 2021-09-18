Archbold — Rilla K. Beltz, age 82 years, of Archbold, passed away Wednesday afternoon, September 15, 2021, at St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee.
She was born January 2, 1939, at Grelton, Ohio, the daughter of Franklin and Grace (Kinder) Allen. While in school, she participated in several plays and was a cheerleader before graduating from McClure High School in 1956. She married John Beltz on January 13, 1957, and he preceded her in death on July 25, 2016. A resident of the Archbold area many years, she was a homemaker and worked at Beatrice Frozen Specialties until she retired. Rilla enjoyed shopping, baking, cross-stitching, quilting and spending time with her family. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Burlington.
She is survived by three children, Dawn Parsons of Archbold, Dwight (Kristine) Beltz of West Unity and Mark (Jodi) Beltz of Wauseon; 12 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Matthew J. Beltz in 2015; a granddaughter, Brandi Beltz in 2014; a great-grandson, Brennen Beltz in 2014; four brothers, Wayne Allen, Dwight "Mick" Allen, Murrel Allen and John Allen; two sisters, Betty Teague and June Browning.
Services will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at St. James Lutheran Church with Pastor James Strawn officiating. Interment will follow in St. James Lutheran Cemetery. Friends may call at Short Funeral Home in Archbold from 3-8 p.m. on Monday.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.