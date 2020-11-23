Rickie Miller

Rickie L. Miller, 64, Defiance, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
He was born October 29, 1956, to Art and Rosalee (Barnhart) Miller in Van Wert, Ohio. Rickie worked at Campbell Soup Company for several years until his retirement in 2018. Rickie was a Boy Scout Pack 76 leader in Defiance, and he enjoyed waterskiing on the river.
Rickie will be sadly missed by his father, Art Miller of Defiance; son, Richard (fiance, Angel Cadle) Miller of Defiance; and his daughters, Vanessa (David) Koehl of Garrett, Ind., and Dr. Jennifer (Dustin Strange) Miller of Fairfield, Ill. He also leaves behind three grandchildren and his sister, Lori Miller of Napoleon.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Rosalee Miller; grandson, Deacon Miller; and granddaughter, Raelynn Strange.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
