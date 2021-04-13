Toledo — Rick L. Seifert, 67, of Toledo, Ohio, formerly of Defiance, passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021, at The Lakes of Monclova in Maumee, Ohio.
He was born on December 22, 1953, to Leo and Marjorie (Geiger) Seifert in Defiance, Ohio. Rick was a 1971 graduate of Ayersville High School. He earned his bachelor's degree from Defiance College, and was a 1975 graduate from Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science. He worked as a funeral director and embalmer for over 25 years at various funeral homes in Northwest Ohio and Indiana until his retirement in 1992. Rick was a member of Little Flower Catholic Church in Toledo. He enjoyed singing, reading, and camping. Rick will be remembered by many for his kind and compassionate nature.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Pamela Seifert.
Visitation will be held from noon-2 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, with Deacon Jeff Mayer officiating. Due to pandemic restrictions, masks and social distancing are required. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Little Flower Catholic Church in Toledo, Ohio. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.