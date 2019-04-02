Rick Gerber

You are the owner of this article.
PAULDING — Rick Wayne Gerber, 61, Paulding, died Saturday, March 30, 2019.

He was born August 10, 1957, in Paulding County, Ohio, the son of Ruth E. (Williamson) and the late Richard D. Gerber.

He also is survived by two daughters, Samantha (Calib) Kochel of Paulding County and Rena A. Gerber, Columbia City, Ind.; two grandchildren, Piper and Ricco; and a brother, Robert, Van Wert.

He also was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald; and granddaughter, Jordan.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. He will be laid to rest in Blue Creek Cemetery, Haviland, Ohio. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at Den Herder Funeral Home. There will also be visitation on Friday from 10 a.m. until service time.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation made to Paulding County Senior Center or Wayne Trace High School Athletic Department. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.

