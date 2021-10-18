Defiance — Richard J. Zaborowski, age 73, of Defiance, peacefully passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
He was born on February 25, 1948, to the late Anthony and Helen (Moulton) Zaborowski in Jackson, Michigan. On September 29, 1997, he married Ella (Allen) Zaborowski who preceded him in death on August 10, 2015.
Richard worked for several years at General Motors in Defiance until his retirement. He was a member of UAW Local 211, and a former member of Defiance Moose Lodge 2094 and Defiance Eagles Aerie 372. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid sports fan, especially football, baseball and NASCAR.
Richard will be sadly missed by his son, Jack (Holly) Zaborowski of Westfield, Indiana, his daughter, Theresa Zaborowski of Adrian, Michigan, three step-sons, Christopher, Eric and Shawn Nagy, three grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, and his sister, Lorraine Henman of Florida.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Anthony Zaborowski.
Visitation will be held from noon-2 p.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed. Burial will follow the visitation at Riverside Cemetery in Defiance.
Memorials are suggested to American Cancer Society. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
