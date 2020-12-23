Richard Wilson

Richard E. Wilson, 71, Defiance, passed away at his residence on Saturday, December 19, 2020.
He was born December 27, 1948, to the late Ralph and Gertrude (Pimpare) Wilson in Three Rivers, Massachusetts. On May 12, 2020, he married Suzette Bostelman, who survives. Richard worked for over 35 years at General Motors until his retirement. He loved the outdoors and riding his motorcycle.
Richard is survived by his loving wife, Suzette Wilson of Defiance; his daughters, Hollie (Ryan) Fairchild of Defiance, and Melissa (Matt) Weasle of Custar, Ohio; his stepchildren, David Parks of Wauseon, Ohio, Brock Parks of Defiance, and Brandy (Honnie Fitch) Otterson of Bryan, Ohio. He also leaves behind three grandchildren, Cody, Ryan, and Lilly Fairchild; and his sister, Patricia (Paul) Narreau of Three Rivers, MA.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
There will be no services at this time. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
“I wish I’d met you sooner, so I could have loved you longer.” — from his wife, Suzette.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
