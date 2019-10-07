Richard Tressler

NEY — Richard L. Tressler, 81, Ney, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019, at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.
Richard was born June 29, 1938, in Montpelier, Ohio, the son of the late Clarence M. and Grace E. (Moore) Tressler. He married Marion Sue Ferguson on May 31, 1957, in Columbus, Indiana, and she preceded him in death on July 21, 2016. Richard was a welder for Challenge-Cook for 25 years. He also worked for Becker’s Fertilizer Company for 11½ years. He was a member of both the Bryan and Defiance Eagles, as well as the Bryan and Defiance Moose Lodge. He was a social member of the Defiance VFW Post 3360. Richard enjoyed fishing, camping, throwing horseshoes and playing cards. He truly loved his family and spending time with them and following along with their activities.
Surviving are his eight children, Terry (Cindy) Tressler of Ney, Jerry (Karen) Tressler of Sherwood, Rick (Carol) Tressler of Defiance, Donald (Susie) Tressler of Defiance, Ronald (Vicki) Tressler of Grover Hill, Randy (Brook) Tressler of Paulding, Helen (John) Johnson of Bryan, and Sharon (Tom) Sproles of Ney; 26 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Frank Tressler of Defiance and Larry (Diane) Tressler of Ney; and one sister, Rebecca Kiess of Woodbine, Georgia.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marion; one grandson, Shane Tressler; one great-grandson; four brothers, Leonard, Melvin, Junior and Russell Tressler; and two sisters, Ruth Stallhood and Lulu Belle Herr.
Visitation for Richard L. Tressler will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home–Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Funeral services for Richard will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, in the funeral home with Pastor George Alley officiating. Interment will follow in Ney Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy to consider memorial contributions be made to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
