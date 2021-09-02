LIBERTY CENTER — Richard D. Spiess, 72, of Liberty Center, Ohio, passed away August 31, 2021.
Richard was born on May 9, 1949, in Wauseon, Ohio, to the late Burdette “Red” and Elnora “Ellie” (Heckman) Spiess in Wauseon, Ohio.
Richard is survived by his cousins: Larry (Candace) Spiess, Joan Rivera, Trudie (Ervin) Sonnenberg, Kenneth (Diane) Spiess, William (Debbra) Spiess, Jean (Lee) Sonnenberg, Barbara (John) Brock, Rex (Barb) Spiess, Ginger (Rob) Cobb, Kathy (Harold) Smith, and uncle Earl Lewis (Marilyn) Spiess. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, and cousin Keith Spiess.
Richard was a 1967 high school graduate and attended barber school in 1969. Richard worked for many years at Campbell’s Soup and at Sauder Woodworking. Serving his community was very important to Richard. He served for 43 years on the Liberty-Washington Township Fire Department where he held an office for 20 of those years. Richard was an original member of the Henry County Firemen’s Training Commission and president and secretary of the Henry County Fireman’s Association. In 1999, he served as second vice president of the Northwestern Ohio Volunteer Firemen’s Association (NOVFA) and also served as their president from 2001-02 as well as serving as chairman of the board. Richard received the NOVFA Meritorious Service Award in 2006 and the “Top Dog” & “Paul Batt” award at the NOVFA Antique Fire Muster. He also helped with the Bowling Green Fire School.
Richard was a member of the coffee club at Grandma’s General Store and a frequent flyer at Hill’s Restaurant. Richard enjoyed horse racing, golf cart trips uptown and supporting the Liberty Center sports teams. He was a 2011 kidney transplant recipient.
Visitation for Richard will be held on Thursday, September 2, 2021, from 3-7 p.m., with a Last Alarm Service at 7 p.m. in the Hanneman Funeral Home, 302 E. Maple Street, Liberty Center, Ohio. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with interment to immediately follow in Young Cemetery. The family asks that if you are not vaccinated, that you wear a mask for the visitation and funeral.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Richard’s honor may be gifted to the Liberty-Washington Township Fire Department or the Liberty Center Athletic Boosters.
Hanneman Funeral Home is honored to serve Richard’s family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence at www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.
