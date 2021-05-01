Defiance — Richard S. Gonzales Jr., 75 of Defiance, passed away Monday, April 27, 2021, at St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee, Ohio.
He was born on October 13, 1946, in San Antonio, Texas, to Richard D. Gonzales and Carmen (Saucedo) Gonzales. Richard was the third eldest of 14 children: Amy Heinen, Cecilia Gonzales, Ana Galata, Carmen Gonzales, Aida Gonzales, Elaine Gonzales, Diane Pedroza, Joann Gonzales, Grace Peralez and Maricela Prueda. In 1966 he graduated from Edgewood High School in San Antonio.
Richard proudly served his country as a sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Shortly after departing the Army, Richard "Speedy Gonzales" worked for Johns Manville where he retired after 47 years.
Richard was a very funny man who loved his family deeply. In his leisure time he enjoyed shooting pool leagues with his buddies. He also loved spending time with and feeding his buddy, Wilbert (his neighbor's pet pig).
He is survived by his wife Josephina (Lechuga) Gonzales, children: Gina, Lisa, Deanna, Richard, David, and Rachel. Also followed by 19 grandchildren: Anthony, Arie, Michael, Cameron, Carson, Aaron, Ignacio, Alexis, Rogelio, Joseph, Leticia, Micah, Raelle, A.J., Aniya, Alianna, Zuriah, Martin and Jacob. Richard also has five great-grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Carmen, brothers Eliseo and Robert Gonzales, his sister Juanita Gonzales, and grandson Maurico Garza.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, Ohio. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021, at St. John's Catholic Church, with Fr. James Morman, officiating. Due to pandemic restrictions, masks and social distancing are required for all services. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery, with graveside military honors accorded by VFW Post 3360.
Memorials are suggested to St. John's Catholic Church, or VFW Post 3360. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
