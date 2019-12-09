WAUSEON — Richard A. Roth, 87, Wauseon, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the Fulton County Health Center.
Richard was a horse starter and had worked at Raceway Park in Toledo. He also owned and operated Roth Starting Gate Service and had started races in Ohio, Indiana and Michigan.
Visitation was held from 2-8 p.m. Monday at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. today at the Oasis Christian Fellowship, 00400 County Road 15-1, Wauseon, Ohio. Interment will follow in the Zion Cemetery, near Wauseon, where military rites will be accorded by the Fulton County Honor Guard.
The family requests that memorial contributions be given to Elera Caring Hospice or the Wauseon American Legion Post.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.