NAPOLEON — Richard “Rick” Chickering, 68, Napoleon, passed away Friday morning, September 11, 2020, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital in Toledo.
He was born July 4, 1952, in Greenfield, Ma., to Ralph Gilbert and Marcia (Hosford) Chickering. He married Nancy Spencer and they shared 47 years together as husband and wife.
Surviving are his wife, Nancy; two sons, Timothy (Megin) Chickering of Bourbon, Indiana, and Jonathan Chickering of Cincinnati, Ohio; three grandchildren, Rachael, Emily and Riley; two sisters, Norma (Jan) Rosenberg of Greensboro, Ga., and Phyllis (Bill) Brown of St. Augustine, Fla.; and his furry faithful companion, Buenger. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Marcia; and twin sons, Michael and Lee.
Rick was a 1970 St. Petersburg High School graduate, St. Petersburg, Fla. He then went on to complete his undergraduate studies at the Atlanta Christian College, in East Point, Ga., and obtained a masters of divinity from the Lincoln Theological Seminary in Lincoln, Ill., and a masters in social work from The Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio.
Rick had currently been a minister of Central Christian Church in Toledo. He was formerly at the Village View Church of Christ in Bowling Green, and he ministered at the First Church of Christ of Napoleon for 15 years. All in all, he has served in four states, to include Georgia, Illinois, Michigan and Ohio.
He loved sports of all kinds, and had played basketball and football in high school, and basketball in college. Rick was a kind, gentle, soft spoken and easy-going man, as well as a good listener. He was very complimentary.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at the First Church of Christ of Napoleon, 800 Glenwood Ave., Napoleon, Ohio 43545, where funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. A graveside memorial will take place in Lodi Cemetery, in Kalkaska County, Michigan, at a later date.
Due to the current COVID-19 circumstances, the family, funeral home and church wish that everyone remains safe. Therefore, we ask that visitors be mindful of current social distancing and attendance guidelines, and require that masks be worn.
Also due to COVID-19, there will be no dinner provided following the services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Village View Church of Christ, 801 W. Poe Road, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
Snyder-Wesche-Hoening Funeral Home, Napoleon, has been entrusted with arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
