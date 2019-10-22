ANTWERP — Richard Parrish Jr., 66, Antwerp, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. The service is Friday at 10:30 a.m., with viewing one hour prior at Dooley Funeral Home, 202 W. River Street, Antwerp. Viewing is also Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at Dooley Funeral Home. Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.

