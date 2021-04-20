Richard Panning

Napoleon — Richard Edwin Panning, 63, of Napoleon, Ohio, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021.

He was born in Napoleon on December 15, 1957, to Edwin and Betty (Felgar) Panning.

Rick was a 1976 graduate of Napoleon High School and the Toledo School of Nursing. He went on to serve in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Hawaii. Rick worked as a Navy corpsman during active duty and later as a Registered Nurse at the Fulton County Health Center.

He is survived by his parents; brother, Bill (Sharon) Panning; nieces, Kristen (Tyler) Tatham and Abby (Seth) Meyer; and great nephew, Aiden Tatham.

Funeral services for Rick will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Hope for Depression Research Foundation, American Diabetes Association or a charity of your choice. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.

