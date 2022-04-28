PAULDING — Richard “Rick” Pack, 60, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the Paulding Hospital.
Rick was born on February 28, 1962, at the United States Army Hospital in Wurzburg, Germany, to Willie and Brigitte (Barthell) Pack.
He attended Paulding High School and Vantage Vocational School graduating with the welding class of 1980. He worked at Deatrick’s in Hicksville, and later at Defiance Metal Products. On July 1, 2016, Rick married his soulmate and love of his life, Angie Crispo who survives.
In addition to wife, Angie, his parents Willie and Brigitte, he is survived by a grandson, Chase Pack, Antwerp, two sisters, Sandra Blackmore, Van Wert, and Lisa (Bill) Rothenbuhler, Paulding, two nephews, Jacob Blackmore, Van Wert, and Kyle (Kayla) Rothenbuhler, Antwerp. He was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Pack.
Rick liked fishing and collecting models of cars, motorcycles, airplanes, almost anything that struck his fancy, which he laughingly called his collectibles. Most of all he loved his motorcycles, especially his chopper, which he enjoyed riding with his cycling buddies and with much enthusiasm was always ready to show it off to anyone interested.
Rick was a free spirit with a heart of gold who marched to his own drum. Gregarious by nature he never met a stranger and enjoyed the company of friends, the camaraderie, the smiles, the laughter at old jokes or stories of shared exploits, which undoubtedly grew bigger with each retelling, were told.
It was Rick’s wish that his friends and all who knew him, remember him from the good times. Therefore, to honor Rick’s wishes, there will be no visitation and no services.
