Richard Moser

Stryker — Richard A. Moser, 67, Stryker, Ohio, passed away at The Cleveland Clinic on February 8, 2021, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Bluffton, Ohio, to Robert and Bertha Jane "BJ" (Snyder) Moser on May 28, 1953; a date shared with his wife, Sue Riebesel. Rick married Sue on August 7, 1971, at Christ United Methodist Church in Napoleon, Ohio, and they were working on 50 wonderful years together.
Rick worked at Johns Manville in many capacities. He was an extremely hard worker, took pride in every position he had and set the bar when it came to work ethic. He retired after 40 years and volunteered with Meals on Wheels. Rick was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon. He enjoyed going to county fairs and watching his children and grandchildren show their projects. Not to be outdone, he grew some of the biggest pumpkins around in his garden. Rick and Sue liked to travel, especially to Florida, Tennessee and out West. One of his best talents was being an accomplished woodworker, making several family heirlooms such as tables, cedar chests and other presents. His greatest joy was being with his family and enjoying his grandchildren.
Rick is survived by his loving wife, Sue; daughters, Amy (Steve) Drewes and Bobbi (Randy) Slattman; grandchildren, Cody, Austin, Brett, Brandon, Kylee, Ashley, Randall, Paula and Megan; 17 great -grandchildren; and brothers, Dennis (Kay) Moser and Gary (Deb) Moser.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his great-granddaughter, Paisley Jo Mullins.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Thursday, February 11, 2021, from 3-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, on Friday, February 12, 2021, at 11 a.m., with an hour of visitation prior to services. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Paul Lutheran Church organ fund, Henry County humane Society or the Cleveland Clinic Transplant House. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Due to the current health conditions surrounding COVID-19, masks will be required to attend services or visitation in accordance with the state. Please also respect social distancing and make use of the website to contact the family if you are not feeling well.
