DEER PARK, Ill. — Richard Metz of Deer Park, Illinois, formerly of Defiance, Ohio, died on January 22, 2022.
Richard was born to Wallace Relyea and Luella Osborn in Defiance, Ohio, on November 23, 1932. He married Marlene Schmunk, who survives, on September 25, 1954, in Angola, Indiana.
Dick served in the U.S. Army from 1952-55. He was a Korean War veteran and a recipient of two Bronze Star medals for his heroic or meritorious achievement or service. He enjoyed many years as an Honor Guard for the Defiance VFW.
Dick retired from General Motors after 25 years. After retirement he and Marlene moved to Clear Lake, Indiana, where he ran his own landscaping and dock service business.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Don and Russel Metz, Wally and Paul Relyea, and sisters, Mae Osborn, Veta Holt, Reba Hahn and Marilyn Grear.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Marlene, are his daughter, Sherree (Jerry) Auge, sons, David (Kathy) Metz and Richard (Becky) Metz, grandchildren, Stephanie Strik, Scott (Liz) Strik, Amber and Alyssa Auge, Anthony (Katie) Auge, Adam (Mary Beth) Metz, Abbey (Jason) Raike, Andrew (Susan) Metz, Kyle (Tara) Metz, Alexzandra Metz and Kye Cook and 15 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held in Defiance in the spring of early summer.
