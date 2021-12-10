Richard Medina

Defiance — Richard "Rick" Medina, 61, of Defiance, passed away on December 8, 2021, at Mercy Hospital.
He was born on August 28, 1960, to Juan and Porfiria (Aguilar) Medina in Defiance, Ohio. Rick worked in maintenance for Island Parkway for four years. On August 26, 2004, he married Carol Lawson, who survives.
He was a member of Living Waters Tabernacle in Napoleon, Ohio. He enjoyed interior decorating, dancing and loved music. Rick also loved spending time with his family.
Rick is survived by his loving wife Carol of Defiance, also surviving are sons, Freddie Hayes of Archbold, Craig (Anna) Booher of Connecticut, Jeremy (Miranda) Booher of Bolivia, and Daniel (Destiny) Booher of Cloverdale; daughters, Michelle (Bob) Borland of Paulding, Charity Booher of Defiance, and Dorothy (Brandon) Bronson of Defiance; 19 grandchildren; three great- grandchildren; brothers, Roy (Teresa) Medina Sr. of Holgate, Frank Medina Sr. of Paulding, and Joe Medina of Defiance, and a sister, Dolores Guerra of Paulding.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Guadalupe Medina Sr., Juan Medina Jr. and Robert Medina.
Visitation will be held Monday December 13, 2021, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home, Defiance, followed by services at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Cam Smith, officiating. Burial will take place in the Riverside cemetery. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.