Richard Lockmiller

Defiance — Richard S. "Dick" Lockmiller, 83, of Defiance, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
He was born on December 10, 1937, in Bowling Green, Ohio, to Edward Lockmiller and Nancy Noblit, who have preceded him in death. Dick was a 1956 graduate of Bowling Green High School, and later served in the United States Navy as a SeaBee. After completing his military service, Dick started his professional career at General Motors as an electrician for 26 years. In his off times, he built apartments and acquired numerous rentals. Dick was a life member of AMVETS and an avid football fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes. He especially loved spending time with his family. He made sure to attend all of his five grandchildren's activities where he was their number one fan.
Dick married the love of his life, Alice "Lucy" Green on January 26, 1958, who survives in Defiance. Together they created a life focused on their family of two children and their large extended families and friends. Along with his wife Lucy of 63 years, Dick is survived by his children: Penni (Allen) Winslow of Zionsville, Indiana; and Anthony (Tamara) Lockmiller of Defiance. He also leaves behind his grandchildren: Alissa Winslow, Ashley Winslow, Kristen Lockmiller, Zachary Lockmiller, and Megan Lockmiller; his sisters: Jean Lanning of Bowling Green, Ohio; and Karen Neier of North Baltimore, Ohio; and his brothers: Edward Lockmiller of North Baltimore, Ohio; and Byron "Lloyd" Hall of Woodstock, Georgia.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and four sisters.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. With the current pandemic, the family is having a public viewing from 9-11 a.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home and a private funeral service for the immediate family. Pandemic restrictions will be followed with masks and social distancing.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to The Boy Scouts of America Troop #70 in care of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Defiance, Ohio.
To share online condolences or a fond memory with the Lockmiller family, please visit www.Schafferfh.com.
