Richard Kahle

Defiance — Richard Lee Kahle, 86, Defiance, passed away early Monday morning, January 25, 2021, at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.
He was born March 30, 1934, to Alfred and Agnes (Meyer) Kahle in Blanchard Township, Putnam County, Ohio. On October 26, 1957, he married Elizabeth (Nagel) Kahle, who passed away September 20, 2010. On September 16, 2017, he married Edna (Siebeneck) Kahle, who survives.
Dick was an active member of St. Michael's Catholic Church. He also was an active member and past Grand Knight of K of C Council 1039 in Defiance. Dick owned and operated Kahle Builders and Supply Company and The Kitchen Center. He enjoyed traveling, and spending time with his family was most important to him. He will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends and colleagues.
Dick is survived by his loving wife, Edna Kahle of Defiance; his sons, Kevin (Cathy) Kahle and David (Pam) Kahle, all of Defiance, and Bruce (Heidi) Kahle of Napoleon; his daughters, Karen (Greg) Timmons of Defiance, Diane (Ben) Buley of Asheville, N.C., and Buffy (Adam) Sauerland of Spencerville, Ind. He also leaves behind 19 grandchildren, Chad (Jenelle) Kahle, Derek (Jennifer) Kahle, Logan Kahle, Chelsie (Layne) Schroeder, Ryan (Hannah) Timmons, Haley Timmons, Abby Buley, Taylor (Leo) Roselli, Chance (Courtney) Buley, Aaron (Joanna) Buley, Mekensey (Mike) Telfer, Kari (Dustin) Dale, Kurt (Abbey) Kahle and Klay (Rebecca) Kahle, Ellen Kahle, Grant Weber, Alexander Raptis, Ava Sauerland and Easton Sauerland; 16 great-grandchildren; his stepsons, Tim (Jeannine) Siebeneck of McClure, Ohio, and Rodger (Tina) Siebeneck of Perrysburg, Ohio; his stepdaughters, Cindy (Dennis) Maag of Leipsic, Ohio, Connie (Neil) Diemer of Ottawa, Ohio, and Cathy (Dan) Hovest of Columbus Grove, Ohio; 15 stepgrandchildren; 20 great-stepgrandchildren; and his sister, Teresa Kahle of Albany, N.Y.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife of 53 years, Elizabeth Kahle; and his great-grandson, Paxton Schroeder.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. Friday, January 29, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home South, Lawson-Roessner Chapel (1753 S. Clinton Street, Defiance). A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, with Father Joe Steinbauer officiating. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required for all visitation and services. Burial will take place at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to St. Michael's Parish Center Fund or Parkinson's Foundation. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
