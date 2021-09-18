Napoleon — Richard (Rich) E. Imbrock, 69, of Napoleon, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at his home.
He was born in Napoleon on July 5, 1952, to Eldin and Hildegard (Hurst) Imbrock.
Rich was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Napoleon Township, and the Sons of the American Legion. He started a small business with Doug Baker in 1976, out of the family farm, called B&I T.V. Appliance, LLC. The business was so successful that they moved their location to downtown Napoleon where it still stands today under Sean Baker's ownership. Rich enjoyed fishing and wood working.
Loving and forgiving, Rich was always available with a listening ear and an open heart. His warm smile and deep laughter were infectious. He will be surely missed by his family and friends.
Richard is survived by his brother, Dennis (Diana) Imbrock; nieces, Amelia (Jon) Shurm and Laura Imbrock; and great nieces, Alma and Evelyn Shrum. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Monday, September 20, 2021, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral service will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon Township, on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at 1 p.m., with an hour of visitation prior to services. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the church or in care of the funeral home for Abbi and Georgia Baker's education. Online condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
