GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Richard Harris was born on February 3, 1925, at Oakwood, Ohio. He was 97 when he died peacefully at Haven Hospice, Gainesville, Florida, on Thursday, June 29, 2022.
Mr. Harris earned degrees from Ohio State University, the University of Toledo and Bowling Green State University.
He served as principal and teacher at Convoy Union in Van Wert County, Ohio, and Waterville of the Anthony Wayne school district in Ohio.
He was superintendent of schools in North Baltimore, Ohio, for nine years. He then moved to Archbold, Ohio, where he served as superintendent of schools for 15 years before retiring to Gainesville, Florida.
Mr. Harris was a veteran of WWII. He joined the Marines in 1943 and saw combat action in the Pacific theater.
He held memberships in various organizations including the American Legion, VFW, Rotary, Phi Delta Kappa, NEA and OEA, and AASA. He was a life member of the Retired Teachers Association.
Mr. Harris was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and the Sojouners Sunday School class in Gainesville, Florida. He served on many church boards and was active in the men’s group.
Brothers and sisters include: Shirley (Art) Hoellrich, Ayersville, Ohio, Helen (Jr.) Williams, Oakwood, Ohio and Walter (Eileen) Harris, Van Wert, Ohio, all deceased.
In 1946 he married Delores Enderle who died on February 23, 2004. They had three children, Cynthia (David) Thompson, Gainesville, Florida, Richard Lyle Harris, Gainesville, Florida, and CeAnn Harris, Alachua, Florida. He has three grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
It was his wish that no services of any kind be observed.
