Richard Hamlin

RIDGEVILLE CORNERS — Richard "Rick" Darwin Hamlin, 68, of Ridgeville Corners, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Defiance Inpatient Hospice.
He was born in Sacramento, California, on May 19, 1954, to Aldon and Elizabeth (Johnson) Hamlin. Rick was a 1972 graduate of Liberty Center High School and Four County Joint Vocational School. On June 29, 1974, he married Suzette Davis at the United Methodist Church in Liberty Center.
Rick was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Ridgeville Corners, where he served on the church council and cemetery board. He was a member of the Ridgeville Fire Department for 25 years, retiring as captain. As a journeyman tool and die maker, Rick worked for many area businesses, including Wauseon Manufacturing, Napoleon Spring Works, L&L Machine and Tool and NN Metal Stampings. Rick started his own business, RDH Design and Detail, in 2000. He served his community on the telephone board, the water and sewer board and was honored as the hometown hero in 2013. He liked the outdoors, mowing around the home and playing golf when he could. Rick enjoyed woodworking and vacationing with his family. Rick unselfishly would do anything for anyone in need. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
Rick is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Suzette, daughters, Jennifer (Josh) Behnfeldt, Nicole (Jason) Baden and Kristen (Ben) Martin, grandchildren, Zane and Kaylen Behnfeldt, Claire and Will Baden, and Calvin and Trevor Martin, brother, Michael (Marlene) Hamlin and sisters, Robin Weirauch and Dianne (Todd) Weimer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Bruce Weirauch.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Friday, May 12, 2023, from 2-8 p.m with a Fireman's Last Call service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Ridgeville Corners, on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 11 a.m. with an hour of visitation prior to services. Interment will take place at St. Peter Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice, the Ridgeville Fire Department, or St. Peter Lutheran Church. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
