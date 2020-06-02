Richard E. Gray, a.k.a. Rick, Poppy, Buckeye, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at University Hospital Cleveland Medical Center and into the waiting arms of our Heavenly Father. We are also certain that his wife of almost 45 years was there to greet him with a hug and an “O-H.”
He was born September 30, 1954, to L.C. and Datha Gray in Defiance, Ohio. He was married to the love of his life, Barbara Gray, on May 9, 1975, who preceded him in death on November 9, 2019. Born exactly 2 days apart, they came into this world together and couldn’t bear to be apart for any length of time.
Rick was a member of Defiance Family Christian Center in Defiance and was very staunch in his faith. He worked at General Motors in Defiance for over 42 years until his retirement in 2015.
In addition to loving all things Ohio State, Rick was an avid music fan and collector. He always said that music was God’s gift to us here on earth. He set out to collect every song that charted in the Billboard Hot 100 from 1950 to 1999 and compiled a massive music collection.
Rick is survived by his two sons, Dustin (Keilah) Gray of Defiance and Aaron (Evie) Gray of Ottawa Hills. He leaves behind his five grandchildren, Isabelle, Anna, Maya, David and Ariah, with another grandchild on the way. He also is survived by two brothers, Dan and Dean, as well as three sisters, Roxane Gifford, Deborah Cheek and Dawn Relyea.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Roland Gray; and his father’s wife, Elizabeth “Betty” Gray.
Visitation will be held at The Gathering Place, 602 Clinton St., Defiance, Ohio, on June 4, 2020, from 2-6 p.m. with a memorial service to immediately follow. We will be practicing social distancing and ask that everyone be respectful.
A private burial will be held at a later date. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
