Richard E. Nihiser

Defiance — Richard E. "Slim" Nihiser, 84, of Defiance, passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at his home in Defiance.
He was born on March 3, 1937, to the late Leroy and Ruth (Trim) Nihiser in Defiance, Ohio. Richard was a 1955 graduate of Defiance High School. On September 21, 1983, he married Doll (Grant) Nihiser, who survives.
Richard was a member UFCW Local 626 in Napoleon. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bird watching and nature. He raised peacocks, pigeons, goats and rabbits. Richard loved to talk to people, was always a friend to everyone, and never met a stranger. He will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends.
Richard is survived by his loving wife Doll Nihiser of Defiance; his children: Kathy Martie, Mike (Mary) Nihiser, Ronnie (Brenda) Nihiser, and Pamela (Chad) Parker, all of Defiance; and his step-children: Tonia (Mike) Sabo, Andy (Tammy) Doan Jr., and Jean (Jeff) Kretz, all of Defiance, Wade (Darlene) Doan of Montpelier, Ohio, and Danielle (Brent) Hunter of Cloverdale, Ohio. He also leaves behind 22 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Mary Boyce and Betty Reed, and his brother Bert Nihiser.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the funeral home, with celebrant Deb Miller officiating. Due to pandemic restrictions, masks and social distancing are required for all services. Burial will follow the service at Evansport Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Heartland Hospice, or to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.