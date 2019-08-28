Richard A. Dupont, 92, Defiance, passed away Tuesday morning, August 27, 2019, at GlennPark of Defiance.
He was born September 7, 1926, to Frank and Edith (Balskey) Dupont in Defiance, Ohio. On December 23, 1948, he married the love of his life, Audrey (VanDemark) Dupont, who preceded him in death on October 18, 2006.
Eager to serve his country, Richard enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the age of 17. He proudly served on the battleship South Dakota during World War II in 1944-45. A lifelong resident of Defiance, Richard was very social and was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Elks Lodge 147 and VFW Post 3360. He and his wife, Audrey, enjoyed card clubs, square dancing and spending time at their cottage on Devil’s Lake.
Richard also owned and operated his own business, Dupont Plumbing & Heating, for over 30 years, retiring in 1999. An avid sportsman, he enjoyed fishing, squirrel hunting and trap shooting.
Richard is survived by his son, Richard (Sue) Dupont of Defiance; his daughter, Mary (the late Will) Nofzinger of Winter Haven, Fla.; granddaughters, Angelique (Trent) Dominique, Jenny (Chad) Harr, Julie (Charles) Sperry, Jill Palacio and Wendy Dupont; grandsons, Jason (Amber) Nofzinger and Andrew Nofzinger; 15 great-grandchildren; and several other extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Audrey Dupont; and two great-grandsons.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Rev. Kurt Mews officiating. Burial will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to Fort Defiance Humane Society. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
